Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $840,000 Position in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH) by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,184 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTH. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 91.8% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF in the first quarter worth $71,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ RTH opened at $178.88 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Retail ETF has a 1-year low of $143.10 and a 1-year high of $182.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.10.

