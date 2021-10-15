Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $821,000 Stock Holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 37.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,792 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,391 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relx in the second quarter worth $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Relx by 14.3% in the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. increased its position in Relx by 14.0% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Relx by 421.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Relx by 38.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. 5.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Relx alerts:

Several research firms have commented on RELX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Relx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Relx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

NYSE RELX opened at $30.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.04. Relx Plc has a twelve month low of $19.52 and a twelve month high of $30.77. The stock has a market cap of $58.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.3351 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This is a boost from Relx’s previous dividend of $0.17. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.24%.

Relx Company Profile

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.