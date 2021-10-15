Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CMC opened at $30.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.43. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $18.67 and a fifty-two week high of $36.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. This is a positive change from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.18%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Commercial Metals stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 846,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 367,685 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.70% of Commercial Metals worth $25,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CMC. Zacks Investment Research cut Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Commercial Metals to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

