Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 11.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 325,071 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 43,500 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $25,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FIX. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Origin Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $281,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 7,729.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 10,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 87,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,855,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FIX traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $81.75. The stock had a trading volume of 253 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,654. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.09. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.62 and a 1-year high of $88.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.85.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $713.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

