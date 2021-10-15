Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) PT Lowered to $64.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the cable giant’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CMCSA. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Comcast in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Comcast from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.24.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $53.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.96. Comcast has a 52 week low of $40.97 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The stock has a market cap of $247.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $28.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.14 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Field & Main Bank raised its position in Comcast by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its position in Comcast by 688.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 82.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

