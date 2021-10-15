Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 78.6% from the September 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Coloplast A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 1,144.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,144.00.

Shares of CLPBY stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.57. The company had a trading volume of 41,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,944. Coloplast A/S has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $18.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.61 and a beta of 0.28.

Coloplast A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical products. It operates through the following segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology and Wound & Skin Care. The Chronic Care segment covers the sale of ostomy care products and continence care products. The Interventional Urology segment covers the sale of urological products, including disposable products.

