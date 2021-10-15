Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Colliers International Group worth $3,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 18.8% during the second quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the second quarter worth $213,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 2,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colliers International Group in the first quarter valued at $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIGI stock opened at $139.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.08. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.46 and a 52 week high of $143.38. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 1.58.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.57. Colliers International Group had a negative return on equity of 70.87% and a negative net margin of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $945.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Colliers International Group’s quarterly revenue was up 71.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CIGI. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Colliers International Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Colliers International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.17.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

