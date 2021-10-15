Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on COLL. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $20.75 on Wednesday. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $17.24 and a 52 week high of $26.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $737.95 million, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.06.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 32.73%. The firm had revenue of $82.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.29 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,679 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,780 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,388 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 245.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,616 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

