Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on COLL. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.
Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $20.75 on Wednesday. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $17.24 and a 52 week high of $26.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $737.95 million, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.06.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,679 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,780 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,388 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 245.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,616 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter.
Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.
