Cogstate Limited (ASX:CGS) Insider Richard van den Broek Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

Cogstate Limited (ASX:CGS) insider Richard van den Broek bought 100,000 shares of Cogstate stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.84 ($0.60) per share, for a total transaction of A$84,000.00 ($60,000.00).

The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99.

About Cogstate

Cogstate Limited, a cognitive science company, provides computerized cognitive tests for clinical trials, academic research, healthcare, and brain health applications in Australia and internationally. The company's services include scientific consultancy, project management, data management, statistical analysis, and reporting.

