Cogstate Limited (ASX:CGS) Insider Richard van den Broek Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

Cogstate Limited (ASX:CGS) insider Richard van den Broek bought 100,000 shares of Cogstate stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.84 ($0.60) per share, for a total transaction of A$84,000.00 ($60,000.00).
The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99.
About Cogstate
Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Cogstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.