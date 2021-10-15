Coca-Cola HBC’s (CCHGY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CCHGY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Coca-Cola HBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.14 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Bank of America cut Coca-Cola HBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Coca-Cola HBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.07.

Coca-Cola HBC stock opened at $35.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.16. Coca-Cola HBC has a one year low of $22.54 and a one year high of $39.23. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.29.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

