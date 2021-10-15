ClinTex CTi (CTI) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.02 Million

ClinTex CTi (CURRENCY:CTI) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. ClinTex CTi has a total market capitalization of $7.34 million and $1.02 million worth of ClinTex CTi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ClinTex CTi coin can currently be bought for $0.0641 or 0.00000108 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ClinTex CTi has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ClinTex CTi alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00044519 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.80 or 0.00215258 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.05 or 0.00094402 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

ClinTex CTi Profile

ClinTex CTi (CTI) is a coin. It launched on June 12th, 2020. ClinTex CTi’s total supply is 191,311,840 coins and its circulating supply is 114,445,175 coins. ClinTex CTi’s official Twitter account is @ClinTexCTi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ClinTex CTi is clintex.medium.com . The Reddit community for ClinTex CTi is https://reddit.com/r/ClinTexCTi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ClinTex CTi is clintex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Clinical Trials Intelligence is a distributed technology platform that incorporates predictive data analytics, machine learning (AI), and the innovative use of smart contracts to drive significant quality and operational improvements in clinical trials. ClinTex delivers intuitive blockchain-based self service analytic solutions to the pharmaceutical industry. ClinTex claims their novel Clinical Trials Intelligence solution will enhance clinical trial processes by providing tools to optimise Operational Efficiency, Clinical Data Quality and Medical Review. “

ClinTex CTi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClinTex CTi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ClinTex CTi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ClinTex CTi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ClinTex CTi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ClinTex CTi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.