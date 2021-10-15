Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.22 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) will announce $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.14 and the highest is $2.33. Cleveland-Cliffs posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5,450%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will report full-year earnings of $6.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.63 to $6.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $4.53. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cleveland-Cliffs.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 358.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLF. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 205.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 488.9% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 69.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLF traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.46. The stock had a trading volume of 15,819,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,533,469. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1-year low of $7.37 and a 1-year high of $26.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.16.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

