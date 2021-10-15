Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CWEN. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Clearway Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

Shares of Clearway Energy stock opened at $33.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.42 and its 200 day moving average is $28.84. Clearway Energy has a twelve month low of $24.93 and a twelve month high of $37.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). Clearway Energy had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Clearway Energy will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director E Stanley Oneal purchased 2,422 shares of Clearway Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.37 per share, with a total value of $75,978.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in Clearway Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,111,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Clearway Energy by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Clearway Energy by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 14,004 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Clearway Energy by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 441,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,410,000 after purchasing an additional 117,015 shares during the period. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC increased its position in Clearway Energy by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 38,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares during the period. 34.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.