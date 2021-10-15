Clearbridge Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 610,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,233 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $28,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VSTO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the first quarter valued at about $250,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 3,204.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 12,178 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vista Outdoor by 38.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 18,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VSTO stock opened at $42.01 on Friday. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.07 and a 1 year high of $47.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.51.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.85. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $662.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.89 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Aegis raised their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.73.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

