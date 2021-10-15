Clearbridge Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 610,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,233 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $28,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VSTO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the first quarter valued at about $250,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 3,204.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 12,178 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vista Outdoor by 38.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 18,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
VSTO stock opened at $42.01 on Friday. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.07 and a 1 year high of $47.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.51.
Several analysts have commented on the company. Aegis raised their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.73.
Vista Outdoor Company Profile
Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.
Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO).
Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.