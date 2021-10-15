Clearbridge Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 32.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,112,821 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 273,820 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $32,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 20.3% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 379,026 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,338,000 after acquiring an additional 63,900 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Devon Energy by 135.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 155,939 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after buying an additional 89,683 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 88.4% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 486,905 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,639,000 after buying an additional 228,468 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,048,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,929,000. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on DVN shares. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.10 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.18.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $39.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.25 and its 200-day moving average is $27.83. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $40.86. The company has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -488.89%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.