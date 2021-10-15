Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $42.05 Million Stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $42,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EEFT. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,073,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,508,000 after buying an additional 282,732 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 247.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 235,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,591,000 after buying an additional 167,781 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 40,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $412,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EEFT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.50.

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT opened at $132.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.77 and a beta of 1.62. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.42 and a 52-week high of $167.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.59.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.10). Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $714.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.12 million. Analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.