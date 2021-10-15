Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $37.11 Million Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 668,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,902 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $37,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 142.3% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the second quarter worth $29,000. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the second quarter worth $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 325.3% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.31.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $60.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $40.05 and a twelve month high of $62.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.56.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.53%.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total value of $80,982.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $247,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,355.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

