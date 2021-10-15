Clearbridge Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 634,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 62,598 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 1.07% of Herman Miller worth $29,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Herman Miller during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Herman Miller during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Herman Miller in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herman Miller during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Herman Miller alerts:

MLHR opened at $37.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.31. Herman Miller, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.22 and a fifty-two week high of $51.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.58.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). Herman Miller had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $789.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Herman Miller’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio is 22.52%.

Separately, Benchmark cut their target price on Herman Miller from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

In other Herman Miller news, Director Bruce Benedict Watson sold 12,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $527,274.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 4,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $201,181.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: North America Contract, International Contract, Retail, and Corporate.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Herman Miller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herman Miller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.