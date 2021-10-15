Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.18 Per Share (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Citizens Financial Group in a research note issued on Sunday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CFG. Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.18.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $47.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.72. Citizens Financial Group has a 1 year low of $25.41 and a 1 year high of $51.14.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after acquiring an additional 15,663 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 47.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 87,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 28,156 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 26.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 19,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 64.73%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

