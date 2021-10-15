Citigroup Inc. Sells 463 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,310 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $429,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 163.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 57,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 35,407 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,463,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,489 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 21,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Iridium Communications news, insider Suzanne E. Mcbride sold 32,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $1,331,092.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,339,246.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 29,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $1,233,699.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,967 shares of company stock valued at $3,662,222. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Iridium Communications stock opened at $38.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.21 and a 200-day moving average of $40.27. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $54.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of -389.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $149.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.53 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IRDM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.50 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

