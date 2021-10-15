Citigroup Inc. Sells 2,100 Shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 12.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 53,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 21.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 113,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after acquiring an additional 20,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FDNI stock opened at $41.94 on Friday. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has a 52-week low of $38.27 and a 52-week high of $57.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.75.

