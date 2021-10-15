Citigroup Inc. Raises Position in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) by 417.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,756 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.07% of Cara Therapeutics worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 28.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,686,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,042,000 after purchasing an additional 54,699 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 6.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 721,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,673,000 after purchasing an additional 46,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARA stock opened at $13.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $668.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.38 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.50 and a 200 day moving average of $15.76. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $29.65.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.06). Cara Therapeutics had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. Equities analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas Charles Reilly sold 1,982 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $28,144.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 8,440 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $119,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,405 shares in the company, valued at $14,361,951. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,028 shares of company stock worth $536,998 over the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CARA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

About Cara Therapeutics

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

