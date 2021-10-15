Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) is Kiltearn Partners LLP’s 7th Largest Position

Kiltearn Partners LLP reduced its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,650,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,100 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up 4.7% of Kiltearn Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Kiltearn Partners LLP owned about 0.08% of Citigroup worth $116,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of C. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.14.

Citigroup stock traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.27. 854,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,624,639. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.49 and a 12 month high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

