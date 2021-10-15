Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Holdings Cut by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,808,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486,715 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.22% of Citigroup worth $1,755,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in Citigroup by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on C. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.14.

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $1.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.46. 934,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,624,639. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.49 and a 1-year high of $80.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $146.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. Citigroup’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

