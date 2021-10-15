Citigroup Inc. Has $418,000 Position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in The Brink’s were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in The Brink’s by 231.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 13,710 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Brink’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $500,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Brink’s by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,508,000 after acquiring an additional 33,808 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Brink’s by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 176,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,987,000 after acquiring an additional 5,135 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Brink’s by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 97.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Brink's alerts:

BCO opened at $62.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.72 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.58. The Brink’s Company has a twelve month low of $41.81 and a twelve month high of $84.72.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. The Brink’s had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 100.82%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The Brink’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. The Brink’s’s payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

In other news, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.20, for a total transaction of $300,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael F. Beech sold 12,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $998,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,466 shares of company stock worth $2,194,240. Insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

About The Brink’s

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for The Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.