Citigroup Inc. Acquires 1,521 Shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) by 5.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 240,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 13,006 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 430,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,416,000 after purchasing an additional 29,477 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 2,097,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 165,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 30,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,029,000.

NYSE:GHY opened at $15.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.52. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a 12 month low of $12.69 and a 12 month high of $16.10.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Profile

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc is a mutual fund-closed end investment company. Its portfolio invests in industries such as technology, telecom, cable, capital goods, media, healthcare, food, gaming, metals, and automotive. The company was founded on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

