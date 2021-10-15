Cim Investment Management Inc. Takes $233,000 Position in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 79.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 40.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.75. The stock had a trading volume of 753 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,336. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.34 and a 52 week high of $186.82. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.83.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.13. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a negative net margin of 3,498.16%. The business had revenue of $2.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

