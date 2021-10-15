Cim Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,541 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,853.5% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 502,958 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,630,000 after purchasing an additional 477,212 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 85,305 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,195,000 after acquiring an additional 7,105 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 55,142 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after buying an additional 4,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 76,592 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.32.

In other news, Director R A. Walker acquired 18,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.74. 152,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,510,947. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $75.52. The stock has a market cap of $100.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.77.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

