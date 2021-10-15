Cim Investment Management Inc. Invests $420,000 in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,724 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sfmg LLC raised its position in Square by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Square by 1.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Square by 2.0% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC raised its stake in Square by 3.3% in the second quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC raised its stake in Square by 3.8% in the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

In other Square news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 19,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.67, for a total value of $4,888,852.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.20, for a total value of $52,040,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 289,381 shares of company stock worth $75,140,618. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Square from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist boosted their price objective on Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Square from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Square from $225.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $266.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.31.

Shares of Square stock traded up $1.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $249.18. 66,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,215,619. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.86, a PEG ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.40. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.10 and a 1 year high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.