Cim Investment Management Inc. Has $505,000 Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Cim Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 19.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after purchasing an additional 61,824 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in DocuSign in the 1st quarter valued at $437,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 1st quarter valued at $381,000. Finally, Quilter Plc raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCU traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $261.12. 11,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,798,424. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.49 and a 1-year high of $314.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $280.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.37 billion, a PE ratio of -300.60 and a beta of 0.92.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $511.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.99 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DOCU. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $389.00 target price (up previously from $386.00) on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.20.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total transaction of $3,831,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.44, for a total value of $1,765,622.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,681 shares of company stock worth $26,898,263. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

