Cim Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Cim Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CBOE. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 296.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 79.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CBOE traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $125.70. The stock had a trading volume of 21,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,081. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.63 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.13.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $350.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.43%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CBOE shares. Compass Point upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Argus boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.57.

In other news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $899,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,497,499.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

