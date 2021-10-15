Cim Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Cim Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,943 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AX. FMR LLC raised its position in Axos Financial by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 966,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,841,000 after purchasing an additional 536,225 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 946,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,488,000 after purchasing an additional 487,327 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Axos Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $16,017,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,744,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,906,000 after buying an additional 299,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the 1st quarter worth $9,721,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AX traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.28. 1,236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,838. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.02 and a 200 day moving average of $47.54. Axos Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.50 and a twelve month high of $54.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 29.81%. The firm had revenue of $158.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.91 million. On average, research analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on AX. Sidoti initiated coverage on Axos Financial in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Axos Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Axos Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

