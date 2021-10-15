Cim Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM)

Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,422 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Atomera at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its position in Atomera by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Atomera by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Atomera by 0.5% during the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 162,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Atomera by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 189,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Atomera by 14.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. 31.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Atomera stock traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $23.73. 2,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,214. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.07 million, a PE ratio of -34.18 and a beta of 1.55. Atomera Incorporated has a 1 year low of $7.97 and a 1 year high of $47.13.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04).

Atomera, Inc engages in the development, commercializing, and licensing of proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. It developed Mears Silicon Technology, which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. The company was founded by Robert Mears in April 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

