CIBC Raises PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Price Target to C$18.00

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at CIBC to C$18.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.96% from the stock’s previous close.

PSK has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of PrairieSky Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.10 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering boosted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$16.51.

PSK traded up C$0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$15.39. The company had a trading volume of 221,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,057. PrairieSky Royalty has a 52 week low of C$7.88 and a 52 week high of C$15.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.86 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.86.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$69.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$66.00 million. Research analysts predict that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

