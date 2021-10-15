CIBC Increases NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Price Target to C$7.50

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$5.00 to C$7.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NUVSF has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a C$5.00 price target on shares of NuVista Energy in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Scotiabank upped their target price on NuVista Energy from C$6.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on NuVista Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on NuVista Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on NuVista Energy from C$4.25 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.08.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NUVSF traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.78. 10,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,766. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.74. NuVista Energy has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $5.10.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

