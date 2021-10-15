CIBC Boosts Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Price Target to C$16.00

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its target price lifted by research analysts at CIBC to C$16.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 35.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FRU. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.50 target price on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research report on Monday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$11.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.71.

Shares of TSE:FRU traded up C$0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$11.78. 404,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.78 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.11. The company has a market cap of C$1.77 billion and a PE ratio of 80.27. Freehold Royalties has a 12 month low of C$3.59 and a 12 month high of C$11.88.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$44.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$41.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Freehold Royalties will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

