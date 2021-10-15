China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Short Interest Update

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 44.0% from the September 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CIHKY traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,656. The stock has a market cap of $206.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. China Merchants Bank has a one year low of $24.83 and a one year high of $46.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.22.

China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter. China Merchants Bank had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 15.81%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that China Merchants Bank will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Merchants Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

China Merchants Bank Company Profile

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company accepts demand, time, call, savings, checking, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.

