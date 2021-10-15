Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 49.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,058 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $15,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth $1,360,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 6.5% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 39.8% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Charter Communications by 2.3% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 28,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,768,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 18.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charter Communications stock traded up $3.51 on Friday, reaching $707.18. 3,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,060. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $766.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $714.66. The company has a market cap of $130.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $572.46 and a 1-year high of $825.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist increased their target price on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $788.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $818.92.

In related news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

