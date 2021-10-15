Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI restated their buy rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $400.79.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $405.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $426.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $375.05. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1 year low of $219.79 and a 1 year high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $914.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.72 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 12.10%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.21, for a total value of $1,488,177.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George Massaro sold 2,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.48, for a total value of $1,123,456.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,240.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,900 shares of company stock worth $16,673,320 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRL. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 248,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $71,924,000 after buying an additional 64,446 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 589,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $170,984,000 after buying an additional 26,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 437,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $126,725,000 after buying an additional 40,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

