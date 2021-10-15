Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI restated their buy rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $400.79.
Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $405.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $426.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $375.05. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1 year low of $219.79 and a 1 year high of $460.21.
In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.21, for a total value of $1,488,177.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George Massaro sold 2,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.48, for a total value of $1,123,456.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,240.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,900 shares of company stock worth $16,673,320 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRL. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 248,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $71,924,000 after buying an additional 64,446 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 589,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $170,984,000 after buying an additional 26,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 437,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $126,725,000 after buying an additional 40,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.
About Charles River Laboratories International
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.
