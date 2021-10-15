CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE) Short Interest Down 51.5% in September

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 51.5% from the September 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CFFE opened at $9.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.88. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $11.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the second quarter valued at $125,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the second quarter worth $246,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the second quarter valued at $247,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the second quarter valued at about $394,000. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the second quarter worth about $394,000. 33.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

