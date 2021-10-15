Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Given New $89.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $104.00 to $89.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

CCS has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Century Communities from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Century Communities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Century Communities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Century Communities from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Century Communities has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.33.

Century Communities stock opened at $63.73 on Thursday. Century Communities has a 1 year low of $38.08 and a 1 year high of $83.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.87. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Century Communities had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 27.19%. Sell-side analysts predict that Century Communities will post 13.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Century Communities’s payout ratio is currently 9.65%.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $6,487,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Century Communities in the first quarter valued at $322,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Century Communities during the first quarter worth about $309,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 5.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 123.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,049 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 17,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 91.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 232,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,047,000 after acquiring an additional 111,092 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

