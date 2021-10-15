Centrica (LON:CNA) Hits New 52-Week High at $61.50

Centrica plc (LON:CNA) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 61.50 ($0.80) and last traded at GBX 61.08 ($0.80), with a volume of 27534434 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 60.72 ($0.79).

Several research firms recently commented on CNA. Morgan Stanley raised Centrica to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 58 ($0.76) to GBX 75 ($0.98) in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Centrica from GBX 67 ($0.88) to GBX 70 ($0.91) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 71 ($0.93).

Get Centrica alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 53.24 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 53.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.43.

In other news, insider Carol Arrowsmith bought 49,286 shares of Centrica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of £24,643 ($32,196.24). Also, insider Chris OShea bought 45,150 shares of Centrica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of £21,220.50 ($27,724.72). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 95,042 shares of company stock valued at $4,616,530.

Centrica Company Profile (LON:CNA)

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.