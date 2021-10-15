Centric Swap 24 Hour Volume Reaches $8.90 Million (CNS)

Centric Swap (CURRENCY:CNS) traded 104.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. One Centric Swap coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Centric Swap has traded up 427.6% against the US dollar. Centric Swap has a market cap of $5.21 million and $8.90 million worth of Centric Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.11 or 0.00070288 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.63 or 0.00120265 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.02 or 0.00073643 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,323.38 or 1.00455188 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,739.87 or 0.06553863 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Swap Profile

Centric Swap’s total supply is 3,977,658,038 coins. Centric Swap’s official Twitter account is @JoinCentricApp

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Centric Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centric Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centric Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

