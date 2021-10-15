Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Trading 5% Higher

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU)’s stock price traded up 5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.75 and last traded at $3.75. 5,403 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 280,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Puerto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $564.44 million, a P/E ratio of -364.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.52.

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Central Puerto had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $130.44 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Central Puerto S.A. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CEPU. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Central Puerto by 55.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,331,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,429,000 after acquiring an additional 829,823 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Central Puerto by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,945,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 107,636 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Central Puerto by 6,923.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 13,777 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Central Puerto by 18.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 256,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 40,129 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Central Puerto by 274.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 509,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 373,413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Central Puerto Company Profile (NYSE:CEPU)

Central Puerto SA engages in the generation and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources; Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources; Natural Gas Transport and Distribution; and Others. The Natural Gas Transport and Distribution segment provides natural gas distribution public sector service in the Cuyo and Centro regions of Argentina and it is also engaged in the natural gas transport sector service.

