Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CGAU. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE CGAU opened at $7.79 on Monday. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $12.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion and a PE ratio of -5.90.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $202.26 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 25.45% and a positive return on equity of 19.28%. Sell-side analysts predict that Centerra Gold will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.0556 per share. This is a boost from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is presently 14.19%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth $46,562,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at $3,552,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at $769,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at $2,850,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at $3,989,000. 35.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

