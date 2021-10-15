Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) – Stock analysts at Raymond James cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Centerra Gold in a report released on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.13. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet raised Centerra Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Centerra Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

NYSE CGAU opened at $7.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion and a PE ratio of -5.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.30. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.80.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $202.26 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a positive return on equity of 19.28% and a negative net margin of 25.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGAU. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the second quarter worth $193,479,000. Helikon Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth $93,195,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth $51,013,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth $46,562,000. Finally, Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth $45,991,000. 35.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0556 per share. This is a positive change from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.19%.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

