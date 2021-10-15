Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Bought by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,109,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 560,025 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.36% of Centene worth $153,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Argent Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Centene by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centene by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 9,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Centene by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CNC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Centene from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.78.

In related news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $655,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $211,629.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,147,249. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Centene stock traded up $1.23 on Friday, reaching $64.46. 20,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,716,879. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $57.16 and a 1-year high of $75.59. The company has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.32.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). Centene had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $31.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

