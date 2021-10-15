Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) PT Raised to C$22.00

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) had its price target increased by analysts at CIBC from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

CVE stock remained flat at $$11.74 on Friday. 599,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,621,140. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $11.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.00 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 213.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

