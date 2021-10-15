Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Down 5.4%

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) shares dropped 5.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $87.46 and last traded at $87.46. Approximately 21,367 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,223,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.50.

CELH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Celsius from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Celsius from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Celsius from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.14.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.42. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 624.71 and a beta of 2.14.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $65.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.67 million. Celsius had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 8.78%. On average, analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Celsius during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Celsius during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Celsius by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Celsius by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Celsius during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.76% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

