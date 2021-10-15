Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $1.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. is developing agents to detect, treat and monitor a broad spectrum of cancers. It uses a novel phospholipid ether platform technology as a targeted delivery and retention vehicle. Cellectar Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

CLRB opened at $0.91 on Monday. Cellectar Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $2.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.22. The stock has a market cap of $55.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.63.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Analysts predict that Cellectar Biosciences will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7,530 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10,715 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 111,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 95,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 51,014 shares in the last quarter. 20.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar BioSciences, Inc engages in the development of phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. Its portfolio includes CLR 131, which seeks to treat relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, CLR 125, which intends to treat micro metastatic disease, CLR 124 which could detects tumors and metastases in a broad range of cancers and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination.

